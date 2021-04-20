Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Issued By Piper Sandler

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.71. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.98 EPS.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Shares of COF stock opened at $135.41 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $50.84 and a 1 year high of $137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.04. The company has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.