Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Lifted by Analyst

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $4.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.32. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UNH. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.77.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $389.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $363.69 and its 200 day moving average is $343.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $273.25 and a 52-week high of $393.92. The firm has a market cap of $368.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,744 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

