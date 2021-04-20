Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) – KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report issued on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JBHT. Cowen boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.52.

JBHT stock opened at $166.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.93. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $95.30 and a 52 week high of $178.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $785,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

