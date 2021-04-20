Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Citigroup Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the company will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

C has been the subject of several other reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

Citigroup stock opened at $72.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $150.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.95. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after acquiring an additional 116,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

