Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Westlake Chemical Co. Boosted by Scotiabank (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Westlake Chemical in a report released on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $95.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.80 and a 200 day moving average of $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $97.80.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $1,490,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 599,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,936,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

