Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. Cut by Cormark (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.15.

NYSE:AG opened at $16.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,619 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,940 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after acquiring an additional 340,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,744 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares during the period. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

