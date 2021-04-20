Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Reduced by Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Colliers Securities reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.70 million.

CVGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $310.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,575,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 213,636 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after buying an additional 205,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,987,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,678,000. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

