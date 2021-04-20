Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Issued By Cormark

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a report released on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.50 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$876.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$871.74 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoCanada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.17.

ACQ stock opened at C$41.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -151.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$42.56.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

