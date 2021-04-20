Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
NYSE PMO opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44.
About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
