Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $273.64. 12,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,117. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.55 and its 200-day moving average is $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $172.11 and a 52 week high of $270.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,831,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

