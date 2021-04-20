Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $75.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group traded as high as $63.77 and last traded at $63.52, with a volume of 13072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.48.

PEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.29.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

