PS Business Parks (PSB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect PS Business Parks to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%. On average, analysts expect PS Business Parks to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $160.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.03. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks has a 12-month low of $106.79 and a 12-month high of $162.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.95%.

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $865,370.00. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

