ProximaX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $453,539.00 (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $13.34 million and $453,539.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. One ProximaX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ProximaX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00061517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.00279816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004302 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00025024 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $507.23 or 0.00904948 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $360.38 or 0.00642942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,598.55 or 0.99192313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProximaX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProximaX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.