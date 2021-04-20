Provention Bio’s (PRVB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.21.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $510.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $20.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.
Provention Bio Company Profile
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
