Provention Bio’s (PRVB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $510.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

