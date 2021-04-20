ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,807 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ProSight Global were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PROS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ProSight Global by 13.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ProSight Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 524,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ProSight Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in ProSight Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProSight Global by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist cut shares of ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProSight Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of ProSight Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ProSight Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

PROS stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. ProSight Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

