ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Cut to D at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRPH. Dawson James began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Shares of ProPhase Labs stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 8.35. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $16.04.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.21). ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 12.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ProPhase Labs by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $880,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.