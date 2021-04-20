Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.98-4.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.95. Prologis also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.98-4.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $112.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.20. The stock has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $113.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.13%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Prologis from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday. They set a strong-buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.15.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

