Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 2.6% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.15.

NYSE PLD traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.39. 30,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,389. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.20. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $113.03. The firm has a market cap of $84.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

