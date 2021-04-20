Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,909 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,909 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $854,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 40,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $773,563.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,513,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 25,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $483,017.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,445,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,288. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMPH opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $825.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.29 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. Equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.