Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,060 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,060 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

CHEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.