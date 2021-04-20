Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Marcus & Millichap worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 63,287 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 41,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George M. Marcus sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $34,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares in the company, valued at $768,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $197,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,566 shares in the company, valued at $908,958.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 518,378 shares of company stock worth $18,229,987. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MMI opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $40.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $250.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

