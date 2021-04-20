Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 709 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,608 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -462.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

URBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.30.

In other news, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $717,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $791,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,802 shares of company stock worth $1,644,400. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

