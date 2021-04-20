Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 49,989 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,989 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.81% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNDA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $374,100.20. Also, Director Thomas Watkins sold 5,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $107,865.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,688.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,883 shares of company stock worth $4,050,886. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $902.28 million, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

