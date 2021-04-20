Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.36. 356,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,446. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.45. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $897.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,780,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,379,000 after acquiring an additional 75,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,448,000 after purchasing an additional 264,871 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,547,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,730,000 after purchasing an additional 899,042 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,376,000 after buying an additional 142,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Primoris Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,452,000 after acquiring an additional 33,380 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

