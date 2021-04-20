Primecoin (XPM) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 166% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,921,458 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

