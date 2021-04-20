Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Repay by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Repay by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Repay by 63.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repay alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $233,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $468,800. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.82 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.