Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases Shares of 26,131 Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 152.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 509,367 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth $1,242,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWK stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

