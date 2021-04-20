Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Impinj were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,405 in the last ninety days. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their price objective on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Shares of PI opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.52. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

