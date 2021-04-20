Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $468,000 in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PARR opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.51.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PARR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen upgraded Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

