Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 90,685 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

In related news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Insiders sold 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SKT opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.39 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

