Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $431,000 Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,260 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,767,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after buying an additional 396,430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $5,109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 477.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 105,899 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 105.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 73,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 0.99. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.