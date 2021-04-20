Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.90

Premier Gold Mines Limited (TSE:PG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.90 and traded as high as C$3.00. Premier Gold Mines shares last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 93,540 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on Premier Gold Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$702.84 million and a P/E ratio of -17.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28.

In other news, Director Ewan Stewart Downie acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.95 per share, with a total value of C$44,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,722,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,932,195.10.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold Property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

