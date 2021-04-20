PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Raised to C$15.00 at CIBC

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective raised by CIBC to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$14.25 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.14.

PSK stock traded down C$0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.30. The company had a trading volume of 270,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.83 and a 1 year high of C$14.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.16.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$47.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

