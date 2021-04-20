PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRAH. Mizuho increased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.13.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH opened at $161.33 on Tuesday. PRA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $85.45 and a 52-week high of $162.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.72.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $873.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.52 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $72,677,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,534,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,798,000 after purchasing an additional 61,196 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,134,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 195,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.