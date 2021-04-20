Pool (POOL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $839.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.02 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. On average, analysts expect Pool to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $382.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.72. Pool has a 1 year low of $183.02 and a 1 year high of $401.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

