Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $129,833,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Pool by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,488,000 after purchasing an additional 239,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,345,000 after purchasing an additional 133,509 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 3,322.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after purchasing an additional 128,638 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Pool by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,342,000 after purchasing an additional 99,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $384.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,770. The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.07 and its 200 day moving average is $350.82. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.02 and a fifty-two week high of $401.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $839.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

