Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 98.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 78,545 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $130.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.18 and a 200-day moving average of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $120.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

