Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,508 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,985 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Shares of FB opened at $302.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.52. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.34 and a 52 week high of $315.88. The stock has a market cap of $860.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,528,668 shares of company stock valued at $428,312,941. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

