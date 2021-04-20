Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $667,000 Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,113 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor stock opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,902.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,168. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVTR. Barclays began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.19.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.