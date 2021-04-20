Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,046 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,046 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 5,527 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group stock opened at $175.62 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPE. Barclays increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.09.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.