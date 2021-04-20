Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 835 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX opened at $103.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.31. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $199.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.