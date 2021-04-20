Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $35.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLUG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist cut Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.73.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $25.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -76.48 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average is $36.69.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $220,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Plug Power by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,599,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,080 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Plug Power by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,871,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,076 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 677.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,281,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,331 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

