Plexus (PLXS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.12 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect Plexus to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Plexus alerts:

Shares of PLXS opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Plexus has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $96.27.

In other news, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $430,200.00. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,824. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.