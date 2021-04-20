Pizza Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for about $0.0890 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $5,133.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

Crust (CRU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.47 or 0.00243460 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000917 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009239 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.