PIXEL Price Hits $0.0927 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for $0.0927 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. PIXEL has a market cap of $51.68 million and $973.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,774.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $944.11 or 0.01692719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.02 or 0.00532531 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00060668 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004214 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 52.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.