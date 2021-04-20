Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $190.00 at Truist Securities

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.21.

Shares of PXD opened at $148.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 145.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.08. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

