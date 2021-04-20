Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $6.96 on Tuesday, reaching $84.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,652. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.29. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $96.52.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNFP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.22.

In other news, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $90,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,905,858.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $200,089.89. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $7,929,890. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

