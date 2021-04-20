Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.
NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $6.96 on Tuesday, reaching $84.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,652. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.29. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $96.52.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNFP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.22.
About Pinnacle Financial Partners
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.
Read More: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.