Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 28,976 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,976 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $9,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 98.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 432,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.35. 471,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,749,604. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average is $51.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.73.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

