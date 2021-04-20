Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,998,176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,239,000 after acquiring an additional 72,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,265,000 after acquiring an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $7.00 on Tuesday, hitting $804.09. 8,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.35 and a 52 week high of $827.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $749.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $703.86.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

