Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 720,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $35,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 365,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,676,241. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.79.

